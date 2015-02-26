No. 11 Wichita State 63, Indiana State 53: Darius Carter recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Shockers edged the host Sycamores in their penultimate game of the regular season.

Fred VanVleet contributed 15 points and Tekele Cotton added 12 for Wichita State (26-3, 16-1 Missouri Valley), which hosts No. 10 Northern Iowa on Saturday with the conference title on the line. The Shockers went on a 10-1 run late in the second half en route to their seventh straight victory since a loss to the Panthers.

Khristian Smith had 20 points and seven rebounds to pace the Sycamores (14-15, 10-7). Tre Bennett added 10 points off the Indiana State bench as the team continued to alternate wins and losses for the 11th straight game.

The Shockers used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to take their first lead and went into halftime with a 28-24 edge. Wichita State scored the first nine points of the second half, including a 3-pointer by VanVleet, to create some additional breathing room.

Smith went on a personal 8-0 run to make it 37-32, but VanVleet scored six quick points to restore a nine-point cushion. Indiana State snuck within 49-48 with roughly six minutes left before Carter scored five points during the decisive burst to help the Shockers to their sixth straight win in the series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carter, who nearly doubled his season averages of 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, recorded his fourth double-double of the campaign. ... Indiana State G Brenton Scott finished with four points on 1-of-8 shooting. Scott has made a 3-pointer in 23 of his team’s 25 games with the lone exceptions being both contests versus Wichita State. ... Shockers G Ron Baker shot 1-of-6 in the first meeting with the Sycamores and went 1-of-11 for three points in this one.