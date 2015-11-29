Preview: Wichita State vs. Iowa

Iowa and 20th-ranked Wichita State attempt to salvage one victory in the tournament when they meet in the seventh-place game of the AdvoCare Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday. Iowa attempts to take advantage of the injury-plagued Shockers, who likely will be without three key performers after losing three of their last four games.

The Hawkeyes made second-half runs to take the lead against Dayton and Notre Dame in the tournament but fell short both times. “When you’re really good, you’re close to struggling,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “When you’re struggling, you’re close to being really good. We played two really good teams right to the wire.” Wichita State played the first two games of the tournament without All-American guard Fred VanVleet (hamstring) as well as his backup Landry Shamet (foot) while starting forward Anton Grady suffered a spinal cord concussion after a scary collision in the 64-60 loss to Alabama on Friday. The Shockers are under .500 for the first time since February 2009.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (2-3): School officials announced tests for spinal cord injury were negative and Grady is expected to regain motor function and strength with time. VanVleet is close to returning after missing three of the first five games, but Shamet likely is out at least two months and fellow guard Ron Baker is averaging 20 points in the first two games of the tournament. Freshman forward Markis McDuffie raised his level of play in the last two contests, registering 28 points combined.

ABOUT IOWA (3-2): The Hawkeyes are shooting 40.6 percent from the field in the tournament but received only three points from their bench in the 68-62 loss to Notre Dame on Friday. “We’re going to learn from the last two games,” Iowa guard Peter Jok told reporters. “We’re going to get better from them.” Forward Jarrod Uthoff leads the team with 17.4 points per game while 7-1 center Adam Woodbury has made 8-of-11 shots and grabbed 18 rebounds in two tournament contests.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa PG Mike Gesell has dished out at least nine assists in three of the five games this season and is averaging 7.4.

2. Wichita State is forcing 15.4 turnovers per game but shooting just 38.3 percent on the season.

3. McCaffery, who is in his sixth season with the Hawkeyes, needs one victory for 100 in his career.

PREDICTION: Iowa 72, Wichita State 66