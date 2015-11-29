Iowa 84, No. 20 Wichita State 61

Iowa dominated No. 20 Wichita State with a smooth and efficient offense to win the seventh-place game 84-61 in the AdvoCare Invitational at the HP Field House in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday.

Iowa (4-2) took control with a 15-2 run early in the game started the second half with an 11-0 run. The Hawkeyes expanded their lead to 31 in the second half. Wichita State’s 18-2 run cut the lead to 66-51 in the second half.

Senior forward Jarrod Uthoff led Iowa with 22 points. Senior center Adam Woodbury added 15. Iowa shot 53.8 percent from the field and held the Shockers to 35.6-percent shooting.

Freshman forward Eric Hamilton led the Shockers with 14 points, a season high. Sophomore center Shaq Morris added 11.

Senior guard Ron Baker scored eight points for the Shockers (2-4), who are playing without injured point guard Fred VanVleet, center Anton Grady and reserve guard Landry Shamet. Grady suffered a spinal concussion in Friday’s game and remains hospitalized in a local trauma center. A recovery is expected.

Iowa took advantage of every Wichita State weakness in the first half. It forced the ball out of Baker’s hands and his inexperienced teammates fumbled the ball, hesitated and missed shots to the tune of eight baskets and eight turnovers.

The Hawkeyes went up 10-3 on a three-point play by senior center Adam Woodbury and the Shockers failed to mount a challenge. The Shockers cut the lead to 14-9 on a dunk by sophomore center Shaq Morris, but did little else to make Iowa work on defense.

The Hawkeyes tore off a 15-2 run, capped by a three-pointer by freshman forward Nicholas Baer. During that stretch WSU missed 4 of 5 shots and committed two turnovers.

Iowa made 14 of 25 shots and 7 of 9 free throws in the first half. Uthoff scored 13 points and Woodbury added nine.