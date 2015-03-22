Preview: Wichita State vs. Kansas

Wichita State has been unsuccessful in its efforts to schedule Kansas in the regular season but the seventh-seeded Shockers will get a crack at the second-seeded Jayhawks on Sunday in Omaha, Neb., with a Sweet 16 berth on the line. The in-state programs haven’t met since Jan. 6, 1993 – Kansas won 103-54 – despite persistent attempts by Wichita State Gregg Marshall to land a game with Kansas. “I think there are certain games that are big,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said at a press conference, “and I think this is one of those games that’s bigger.”

Players are always more interested in playing the games than the different agendas of college coaches, so count Shockers guard Ron Baker as someone ready to see the Jayhawks on the court. “It’s a big thing for the state of Kansas – a lot of excitement; a lot of houses are going to be divided,” Baker said at a press conference. “It’s just going to be exciting. As a player, being from Kansas, I’m just really, really fortunate to be in this game. Obviously, these types of games don’t happen a whole lot.” Wichita State posted an 81-76 victory over Indiana on Friday, while Kansas rolled to a 75-56 win over New Mexico State.

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT KANSAS (27-8): Forward Perry Ellis is still dealing with a knee injury but says the ailment is improving. “My leg feels good. I would say just the key thing is just mental, it’s just a mental thing,” Ellis said at a press conference. “Each day I’m getting better and better. They key thing is just getting out there and just being aggressive and attacking and I was doing that (against New Mexico State).” Guard Frank Mason III scored 17 points against the Aggies and the Jayhawks were 9-of-13 from 3-point range.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (29-4): Standout guard Fred VanVleet had a big outing against Indiana by matching his career best of 27 points for his fifth 20-point outing of the campaign. “I just wanted to be aggressive, honestly,” VanVleet said at the postgame press conference. “I found opportunities in ball screens with the bigger guys and I could use my quickness against them.” VanVleet also became the 45th player in school history to top 1,000 career points and enters this game with 1,018.

TIP-INS

1. The Jayhawks have won the last five meetings and hold a 12-2 series edge.

2. Kansas G Wayne Selden Jr. is 21-of-33 shooting over the last four contests.

3. Baker is 19-of-59 from the field over the past five games.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 63, Kansas 62