Wichita State 78, Kansas 65: Tekele Cotton scored 19 points as the Shockers outplayed the Jayhawks in Omaha, Neb., during the teams’ first meeting in 22 years to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Fred VanVleet contributed 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for seventh-seeded Wichita State (30-4), which will next play Notre Dame. Evan Wessel made four 3-pointers while contributing 12 points and nine rebounds, Ron Baker scored 12 and Darius Carter added 10.

Perry Ellis had 17 points and eight rebounds and Devonte Graham added 17 points and five steals for second-seeded Kansas (27-9). Frank Mason III scored 16 points for the Jayhawks, who shot just 35.1 percent from the field.

Wichita State led 61-48 after Zach Brown’s 3-pointer with 7:25 remaining and the Jayhawks briefly threatened to make a run as Graham’s steal and layup pulled them within eight with 5:55 to play. Carter’s basket halted that burst and the Shockers stretched the lead to 16 points with 1:06 to play while closing it out strong.

Kansas led by eight points with under five minutes left in the first half before the Shockers closed with a 13-2 burst and grabbed a 29-26 lead on VanVleet’s 3-point basket. Wichita State continued its dominance early in the second half and pushed the lead to 11 on Baker’s putback with 15:48 remaining before increasing the advantage to 54-40 on Wessel’s 3-pointer with 11:48 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The meeting was the first for the nearby schools since 1993 as Kansas coach Bill Self has repeatedly rebuffed Wichita State’s attempts to schedule a game. … Kansas G Wayne Selden Jr. missed all five of his field-goal attempts and went scoreless. … VanVleet injured his left bicep during the second half and later returned.