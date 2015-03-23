Wichita State advances to Sweet 16 with win over Kansas

MAHA, Neb. -- Wichita State seized a rare opportunity, and now the Shockers finally have state bragging rights.

More importantly, they’re returning to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Forward Tekele Cotton scored 19 points to lead five Shockers in double figures, and No. 7 seed Wichita State made the most of a long-awaited game with its in-state rival, defeating the second-seeded Kansas Jayhawks 78-65 in Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional quarterfinal at Century Link Center Omaha.

Guard Fred VanVleet added 17 points, and forwards Evan Wessel and Ron Baker scored 12 apiece for the Shockers, who advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons and will face third-seeded Notre Dame on Thursday.

”To me, I mean, I‘m speechless,“ Cotton said. ”Like I heard Fred say in the locker room, he didn’t know what to feel, like this feeling was unreal, and he was right about that. And this is one of the best wins that I’ve had as well, and we’re just going to keep trying to advance, and that?s our goal.?

Wichita State (30-4) handled the Jayhawks in the team’s first meeting since 1993, thanks to 59.3 percent shooting after halftime and salty perimeter defense that held Kansas to 35.1 percent shooting.

”I thought we played a beautiful basketball game,“ Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. ”We calmed down about midway through the first half and stopped taking bad shots and started to execute some offense.

“Both teams were in foul trouble in the first half, but then once we did that, we got the lead and continued to play with the lead throughout the second half, made the right decisions in transition, hit enough free-throws and got enough stops to make it a wonderful victory.”

Forward Perry Ellis and guard Devonte’ Graham scored 17 points apiece to pace Kansas (27-9). The Jayhawks, who won their 11th consecutive Big 12 Conference championship, exited in the third round for the second straight season.

Wichita State, leading by one point after Kansas scored on its first possession of the second half, reeled off a 12-2 run and led by at least eight points the rest of the game.

“They were far superior than us the second half,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “They took us out of most everything that we wanted to do, and we didn’t help ourselves by not defending in the second half. But I‘m proud of our team. We’ve had a nice year, had a good year.”

Self called two timeouts in a span of 63 seconds early after halftime to try to slow Wichita State’s flurry, which included five straight points by Cotton, a Wessel 3-pointer, a wide open drive for an easy VanVleet layup and a Baker put-back of a missed VanVleet transition layup.

Wessel had three 3-pointers in the first 8:11 of the second half to help Wichita State open its biggest lead, 54-40, with 11:49 remaining.

“Evan Wessel is a stud,” Self said. “To me he was the most valuable guy of the game, and to me he dominated the game from a loose-ball energy (standpoint), and then of course, he shot the ball in the hole well.”

Wichita State withheld a Kansas counter punch. Twice when the Jayhawks pulled within eight points, the Shockers scored in transition -- one breaking the Kansas press -- to push the lead back to double digits, and maintained that margin.

Wichita State began the game shooting just 4-of-13 from the field and endured a scoring drought of 4:12 in falling behind by eight points.

But the Shockers countered on defense, particularly their ball pressure on the perimeter, in closing the half on a 13-2 run over the final 4:15 before halftime for a 29-26 lead.

Ellis had eight points in the first half despite leaving the game and returning to the locker room after he took a hit on his nose late in the first half.

NOTES: Wichita State is 3-0 all-time against No. 2 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, having knocked off Tennessee (2006, Round of 32) and Ohio State (2013, Elite Eight) before Sunday. ... Kansas played its 141st NCAA Tournament game. That number of games ranks third all-time in NCAA history, behind Kentucky (164) and North Carolina (154). ... WSU junior G Fred VanVleet reached 1,000 career points in the Shockers’ victory Frida over Indiana and became the third WSU player to reach that milestone in the last six weeks (Ron Baker, Feb. 7; Tekele Cotton, March 6).