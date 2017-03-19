Preview: Wichita State vs. Kentucky

Wichita State paid the price in the NCAA Tournament four seasons ago when it faced an under-seeded squad in Kentucky, which promptly ended the Shockers' run at history at 35-1. While the faces may have changed and the expectations - based on their seeding in this Tournament - almost are opposite of what they were in their 2014 meeting, much feels the same between the teams as they prepare to square off again Sunday in South Region second-round action in Indianapolis.

The Wildcats, who rode a No. 8 seed to the championship game in 2013-14, sent then-No. 1 seed Wichita State home in the Round of 32 when Fred VanVleet missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, stopping the Shockers' bid to become the first team since Indiana in 1975-76 to finish a season undefeated. None of the 17 players who participated in Kentucky's 78-76 victory that day will be around to take part in the second act, although this time it will be the second-seeded Wildcats playing the role of favorite over 10th-seeded Wichita State. The Shockers extended their winning streak to 16 games with Friday's 64-58 first-round win over Dayton, holding the Flyers to season lows in points and field-goal percentage (31 percent). The Wildcats earned their 12th straight victory in Friday's nightcap in Indianapolis, upending Northern Kentucky 79-70 on the strength of 15 points and a career-high 18 rebounds by 6-10 freshman Edrice Adebayo.

TV: 2:40 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (31-4): In addition to owning far and away the Missouri Valley Conference's top scoring offense (81.5 points), the Shockers boast the conference's top marks in field-goal percentage defense (37.6 - fourth in the nation), 3-point percentage defense (30.9 - 17th) and rebounding margin (plus-9.2 - third). Leading scorers Markis McDuffie (11.7 points) and freshman guard Landry Shamet (11.2) shot a combined 4-of-17 against Dayton but received plenty of help from Zach Brown (12 points, 3-of-3 from beyond the arc) and Rashard Kelly (eight, career-high 11 rebounds). Shamet has connected on a 3-pointer in 24 consecutive games and made a freshman school-record 70 on the season, while Conner Frankamp has recorded at least one in 21 straight contests and leads the team with 71.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (30-5): Adebayo (13.3 points, team-high 8.1 boards), whose 18 rebounds were the most by a Wildcat in an NCAA Tournament game since Jerry Bird grabbed 24 in 1956, is averaging 13.8 points and 10.5 boards during Kentucky's winning streak. Leading scorer Malik Monk (team-high 20.2 points) continued to struggle to find his range Friday with a 3-of-11 effort, including 0-of-6 from beyond the arc, leaving the sharpshooter 3-of-21 from long range and averaging 11.4 points over his last five contests. Fellow freshman De’Aaron Fox (16.2 points, 4.8 assists) led the Wildcats in scoring Friday for the fourth time in as many games with 19 points and is averaging 20.8 on 56.5-percent shooting during Monk's slump.

TIP-INS

1. A victory on Sunday by Wichita State, which is tied with Drake at 1,202 wins, will make it the winningest program in MVC history.

2. Adebayo has collected at least 15 rebounds three times in his last eight games.

3. This contest will be one of two on Sunday in which two 30-win teams will meet during the first weekend, as only one such matchup previously occurred in Tournament history. The winner will face the victor of the game between UCLA and Cincinnati - the other 30-win foes - in Sweet 16 action in Memphis.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 75, Kentucky 73