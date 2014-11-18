Preview: Memphis vs. Wichita State

Teams that lost in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament last March square off on a neutral court Tuesday afternoon when Memphis faces Wichita State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. It is the season opener for the Tigers, who return one starter from a 24-10 squad that lost to Virginia 78-60 in the NCAA Tournament. Memphis created shock waves when it fell in overtime 74-70 to Division II school Christian Brothers University in its lone exhibition game.

Wichita State returns three starters and seven lettermen from a team that went 35-1, 18-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference en route to a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, where it narrowly lost to Kentucky 78-76. The Shockers, noted for their suffocating defense under 2014 consensus National Coach of the Year Gregg Marshall, opened their season Friday with a 71-54 victory over visiting New Mexico State. Three Wichita State guards - Ron Baker, Tekele Cotton and Fred VanVleet - were named to the 2014-15 preseason All-MVC team, and VanVleet was the conference’s preseason Player of the Year.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2013-14: 24-10): The Tigers will have the size edge up front with a big, physical front line led by 6-foot-9, 228-pound Shaq Goodwin, a second All-American Athletic pick after averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, and 6-8 sophomore Austin Nichols, the league’s Rookie of the Year after averaging 9.3 and 4.3 rebounds. Vanderbilt transfer Kedren Johnson takes over at point guard but will have his hands full against Wichita State’s tough perimeter defense. “We had over 20 turnovers against Saint Louis (in a closed scrimmage) and we had 21 turnovers (against Christian Brothers),” Memphis coach Josh Pastner told reporters. “Neither team is a pressing team, they were just unforced errors.”

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (1-0): VanVleet tied a school record with seven steals, a big reason why the Aggies finished with more turnovers (20) than made shots (16). “They were men, they were physically very strong and played that way,” New Mexico State Marvin Menzies told the Las Cruces Sun-News. Despite losing 6-foot-8 star forward Cleanthony Early to the NBA, the Shockers finished with a 50-12 edge in points in the paint and won the rebounding battle 37-32.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has the nation’s longest regular season winning streak at 32 games.

2. The Shockers had a streak of 267 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer come to an end against New Mexico State when they went 0-for-11.

3. Memphis is 5-0 under Pastner in season openers.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 67, Memphis 59