No. 13 Wichita State 71, Memphis 56: Ron Baker scored a game-high 21 points and dished off six assists as the Shockers extended the nation’s longest regular-season winning streak to 33 games with the neutral-court win at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Fred VanVleet scored 15 points, Darius Carter added 12 points and Tekele Cotton chipped in with 10 points for Wichita State (2-0). VanVleet, the preseason Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, also had four steals to give him 11 in two games.

Nick King scored 16 points and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds for Memphis (0-1), which lost a season opener for the first time in six seasons under coach Josh Pastner. Austin Nichols finished with 10 points and six blocks and Avery Woodson added 10 points for the Tigers, who finished with 24 turnovers.

Memphis stayed close for most of the first half despite sending returning all-American Athletic Conference second-team forward Shaq Goodwin to the bench after he picked up two fouls in the first four minutes. The Tigers trailed just 23-21 after a pair of free throws by Nichols with 1:57 left in the half, but the Shockers, behind a pair of baskets by Baker, went on a 6-1 run to extend their lead to 29-22 at halftime.

The Tigers got as close as four points, 33-29, early in the second half after a 3-pointer by Woodson, but Wichita State - behind a pair of 3-pointers by Baker - went on a 21-6 run over the next seven minutes to extend its lead to 54-35. Memphis never got any closer than 14 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wichita State, which had a streak of 267 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer snapped in its season opening 71-54 win over New Mexico State, got its first trey of the season from Baker at the 16:21 mark of the second half and finished 4-of-16 behind the arc ... Memphis finished with four assists, including just two in the first 27 minutes ... The Shockers finished with an 8-0 edge in steals.