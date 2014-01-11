Preview: Wichita State at Missouri State

Sixth-ranked Wichita State puts its perfect record on the line Saturday when it visits Missouri State, which has won four of its last five games. The Shockers extended their win streak to 16 games after cruising past Illinois State 66-47 on Wednesday, but standout guard Fred VanVleet suffered a scare when he left the game with a knee injury. VanVleet, who averaged 19.5 points in the two previous games, returned for the final 10 minutes and is expected to play against the Bears.

Wichita State made an effort to improve defensively Wednesday, holding the Redbirds to 32.7 shooting. “We are just more engaged as a group on that end,” coach Gregg Marshall told reporters. An invigorated Shockers’ defense is the last thing the Bears need after they were held to less than 70 points for the sixth time this season in Wednesday’s 68-65 victory over Bradley.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (16-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference): Saint Joseph’s was the last team to finish a regular season undefeated in 2003-04 and Bradley was the last club to record a perfect MVC record in 1985-86, so the Shockers know how difficult the road ahead is. “Going undefeated in college basketball is not an easy task, but I‘m not going to sit here and say it’s impossible,” Wichita State G Ron Baker, who averages 13 points, told Yahoo. “The Valley is always tough, game in and game out.”

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (12-3, 2-1): The last time the Bears faced a ranked team, they were embarrassed 90-60 at No. 8 Louisville on Dec. 17 in Paul Lusk’s 100th career game as a coach. Missouri State has lost one game since and is undefeated at home. Jarmar Gulley, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, is averaging 13.7 points and dropped a career-high 26 against Bradley.

TIP-INS

1. VanVleet leads the MVC in assists (5.4 per game) and has averaged 6.2 over the last five contests, including a career-high 10 against Illinois State.

2. Wichita State is one of five remaining undefeated teams, joining Arizona, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Iowa State.

3. Marcus Marshall, last season’s MVC Freshman of the Year, leads the Bears in scoring at 14.3 points per game and has reached double figures in five straight games.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 73, Missouri State 58