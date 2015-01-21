Preview: Wichita State at Missouri State

Prior to losing to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament last season, Wichita State had beaten all 35 of its opponents - and only one of those wins came in overtime. The 13th-ranked Shockers return to the scene of that contest Wednesday when they visit Missouri State in a Missouri Valley Conference tilt. Wichita State rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit on Jan. 11, 2014 en route to a 72-69 victory over the Bears, thanks in large part to 22 points and 14 rebounds from Cleanthony Early.

Early is now in the NBA, but several other key players from that win remain at Wichita State. The Shockers’ next three top scorers from that contest - Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker and Darius Carter - are the top three scorers on this year’s team. The talented trio aims to lead Wichita State to its seventh straight win, while Missouri State is desperate to end a four-game skid.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (16-2, 6-0 MVC): Carter was the Shockers’ best player against Evansville their last time out, posting 18 points and 11 rebounds while Baker also contributed 18 points in Saturday’s 20-point triumph. Wichita State has scored between 60 and 70 points in every game during its current winning streak, meaning that defense has been the key. The Shockers have gone seven straight games without giving up more than 62 points and the last time they allowed more than 62 points in a regulation game was Dec. 13 against Detroit.

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (8-10, 2-4): The biggest issue at the moment for Missouri State is the impending transfer of junior guard Marcus Marshall, the team’s leading scorer at 19.5 points. No other player averages more than Austin’s Ruder’s 8.8 points for the Bears, who rank 283rd in the nation in points per game (63.3) - a number that has been moving in the wrong direction of late. During their four-game slide, the Bears have scored 56, 55, 54 and 46 points, respectively, and they have only reached 70 one time in losing seven of their last 10 outings.

TIP-INS

1. Ruder only has one turnover in 121 minutes over his last four games.

2. Wichita State has won eight straight meetings in the series.

3. VanVleet leads the MVC with 5.5 assists per game while Missouri State G Dorrian Williams is second at 4.7.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 77, Missouri State 49