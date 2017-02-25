Preview: Wichita State at Missouri State

No. 25 Wichita State travels to Missouri State on Saturday looking to clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title for the fourth consecutive year. The Shockers have won 11 in a row since their lone league loss to Illinois State on Jan. 14, and a victory Saturday coupled with an Illinois State loss would produce their fifth conference championship in the past six years.

Wichita State enters the weekend with one of the better defenses in the country, ranking fourth in field-goal percentage defense (37.8 percent) and 16th in scoring defense (62.9 points). Markis McDuffie, last year’s MVC Freshman of the Year, leads the Shockers in scoring (11.9) and rebounding (5.8). The Bears have lost seven of their past nine, a stretch that began with three consecutive overtime contests (one win, two losses). Missouri State has lost seven games by three points or fewer, the second-highest total in the country.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (26-4, 16-1 MVC): Guards Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp are averaging double figures scoring during the Shockers’ winning streak, combining to shoot 58.9 percent from 3-point range and posting a 3.84 assist-to-turnover ratio. Centers Shaquille Morris and Rauno Nurger have been outstanding in conference play, averaging a combined 16.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. Wichita State is 12th in the nation in 3-point shooting (40.5 percent) and 20th in scoring (82.4).

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (16-14, 7-10): Forward Alize Johnson leads the Bears in scoring (14.4 points) and rebounds (10.5), ranking 12th in the country in rebounds and 15th in double-doubles (15). Senior guard Dequon Miller scored a career-high 26 points in Wednesday’s 77-68 loss at Bradley and is averaging 14.7 points in conference games. Twelve of the Bears’ 14 losses have come by nine points or fewer.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State is 95-12 in conference play since the start of the 2011-12 season.

2. Missouri State has hit a school-record 253 3-pointers this season and is shooting 37.1 percent beyond the arc.

3. Shamet (44.7 percent) and Frankamp (44.2) rank second and fourth, respectively, in the conference in 3-point accuracy, while Shockers freshman G Austin Reaves (51.9) would lead the MVC if he had enough attempts to qualify.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 87, Missouri State 63