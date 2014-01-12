No. 6 Wichita State 72, Missouri State 69 (OT): Cleanthony Early had a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, including a key free throw in overtime to lift the visiting Shockers past the upset-minded Bears.

Fred VanVleet had 16 points and Ron Baker added 15 points for Wichita State (17-0, 3-0 MVC), which overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half. The Shockers converted 31-of-40 from the charity stripe and had eight steals, including a late steal by Early that prevented a game-tying shot by the Bears.

Austin Ruder finished with 17 points, including five triples, and Marcus Marshall added 15 points for Missouri State (12-4, 2-2), which had its nine-game win streak at home snapped. Jarmar Gulley had a double-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds and Gavin Thurman had nine points off the bench.

Wichita State led by as many as eight points in the first half until the Bears ignited a massive 37-12 run at the 14:43 mark. Missouri State went 15-of-23 shooting with eight triples in the first half to take a 42-24 lead into the break - the largest halftime deficit for the Shockers this season.

Desperately needing a run, the Shockers answered with an 18-5 spurt midway through the second half to cut the lead to five. VanVleet missed a potential game-winning free throw in the final seconds of regulation but scored seven points in overtime to help the Shockers escape with the road win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: VanVleet had his streak of four games without a turnover snapped, finishing with two against the Bears. ... Missouri State was previously 2-0 in overtime games this season. ... The Shockers are now one of four teams to remain unbeaten, joining Syracuse, Arizona and Wisconsin.