(Updated: Light editing throughout REWORDS first note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 13 Wichita State 76, Missouri State 53: Fred VanVleet recorded 15 points and seven assists as the visiting Shockers prevailed in Missouri Valley Conference action.

Tekele Cotton and Ron Baker each scored 15 points for Wichita State (17-2, 7-0 MVC), which played much better than it did in last year’s 72-69 overtime victory at Missouri State - the closest win for the 2013-14 Shockers during their historic 35-0 start. Darius Carter chipped in 14 points while Cotton added six rebounds and four assists.

Missouri State (8-11, 2-5) made only 2-of-10 3-pointers and allowed Wichita State to convert 11-of-21 behind the arc in losing its fifth straight game. Dorrian Williams and Chris Kendrix paced the Bears with 10 points apiece.

Cotton and VanVleet each scored 11 first-half points, but the Shockers allowed the Bears to shoot 52 percent with only two turnovers as Wichita State held a 39-33 lead at the break. The Shockers led 34-24 with under three minutes left in the half, although Loomis Gerring’s dunk and Williams’ 3-pointer highlighted a 9-3 push by Missouri State before VanVleet made a layup with the clock winding down.

The lead stood at 47-39 with just over 13 minutes left when Baker made a pair of 3-pointers around a long-range shot by freshman Rashard Kelly to extend the advantage to 56-41. Missouri State, which shot 7-of-25 in the second half, never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kelly and F Tevin Glass contributed seven points apiece in a reserve role, accounting for all of Wichita State’s bench points. ... Baker finished 5-of-7 beyond the arc while Cotton was 2-of-3. ... There were a total of 13 turnovers in the game, five by Missouri State.