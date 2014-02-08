Preview: Wichita State at Northern Iowa

As the target on No. 2-ranked Wichita State’s back gets larger with each victory, road games like Saturday’s visit to Northern Iowa become increasingly difficult. With a late start and a national television audience sure to raise the intensity level, the Shockers will try for their 25th win. The team is coming off a 65-58 victory Wednesday at Indiana State that made Wichita State the first 24-0 Missouri Valley Conference squad since Larry Bird-led Indiana State in 1978-1979.

“That was quite a battle, quite a game against a tremendous team and with a great atmosphere,” Shockers coach Gregg Marshall told reporters after Wichita State didn’t allow a field goal in the final five minutes against Indiana State. “That’s why it’s so hard to win on the road.” The Shockers, one of two undefeated teams in the country along with Syracuse, are 11-0 in the MVC for the first time in school history and are led by the nation’s No. 11 defense (59.5 points allowed per game). The Panthers have lost four of their last five games following a 76-65 setback at Illinois State on Wednesday, but are 4-1 at home in the MVC - with the loss to Indiana State on Feb. 1.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (24-0, 11-0 MVC): Many believe the Shockers will enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated and Cleanthony Early will be a big reason as the senior forward averages team bests of 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Fred VanVleet is another key factor as his 11.9 points, 5.3 assists and four rebounds per game attest, while Ron Baker (12.7 points) and Tekele Cotton (9.6) also are threats. The Shockers could dominate the Panthers on the boards as they are 19th in the country and lead the MWC in rebounding at 39.6 per game, while Northern Iowa averages 33.1 - 274th in the nation.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (11-12, 5-6): The Panthers lost the Jan. 5 meeting with Wichita State 67-53 as they shot 33.9 percent overall and hit 5-of-24 from 3-point range. Junior forward Seth Tuttle leads the team with 14.6 points and eight rebounds per game. Junior guard Deon Mitchell averages 13.3 points and scored a team-high 16 while making 7-of-14 from the field against Wichita State last month.

TIP-INS

1. The Shockers lead the MVC in many categories including scoring (74.3 points per game), points allowed, field goal percentage defense (39.1), 3-point field goal percentage defense (30), rebounding, offensive rebounds (12.2), rebounding margin (plus-8.1), blocked shots (4.9) and turnover margin (plus-2.5).

2. Marshall has nine players averaging at least 12 minutes, including seven who score at least five points per game.

3. Northern Iowa has won 26 of the 47 all-time meetings, including a 57-52 home victory over then-No. 15 Wichita State on Feb. 2, 2013.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 74, Northern Iowa 72