Preview: Wichita State at Northern Iowa

Wichita State puts its 27-game Missouri Valley Conference winning streak on the line Saturday when it plays at Northern Iowa, in a showdown for the league lead and the first matchup between two MVC ranked teams since 1982. Both teams struggled Wednesday: the 12th-ranked Shockers needed Fred VanVleet’s career-high 27 points to survive Loyola, while No. 18 Northern Iowa could not shake Southern Illinois until an 18-3 second-half run. Wichita State has won six of the past seven meetings.

Northern Iowa, which has one conference loss, will rely on a defense ranked sixth nationally and first in the league at 54.7 points to slow down a Wichita State offense averaging 71.1 points (second in the conference). Ron Baker leads the Shockers in scoring at 16.1 points while Northern Iowa’s Seth Tuttle ranks second in the league in field-goal percentage at 60.9 percent in averaging 15.1 points. The Panthers have won eight in a row since opening conference play with a 52-49 loss at Evansville on New Year’s Day, while the Shockers are winners of nine straight.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (19-2, 9-0 MVC): VanVleet had failed to reach double figures in scoring four times in his previous seven games before hitting 10-of-16 shots Wednesday, but other than Baker’s 16 points the rest of the Shockers struggled. “I don’t know that the guys were looking ahead,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall told reporters. “We were even missing layups and dunks.” The Shockers are second to the Panthers in the league in scoring defense at 56 points, ranking eighth in the nation.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (19-2, 8-1): Paul Jesperson scored 13 points Wednesday after accounting for 12 points in his previous eight contests as the Panthers continue getting just enough offense from multiple players. “We’ve kind of gone with different guys on different nights,” Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson told reporters. Northern Iowa has limited 14 opponents to less than 40 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Tuttle finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday, his 20th career double-double.

2. The Shockers lead the conference and rank fifth nationally in turnovers, averaging just 9.5 per contest.

3. Tulsa beat Wichita State 99-88 on Jan. 16, 1982, the last time two ranked Missouri Valley teams met.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 62, Northern Iowa 61