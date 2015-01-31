Northern Iowa 70, Wichita State 54

No. 18 Northern Iowa 70, No. 12 Wichita State 54: Seth Tuttle scored a career-high 29 points as the host Panthers snapped the Shockers’ 27-game Missouri Valley Conference winning streak.

Tuttle hit 9-of-13 shots from the field and Northern Iowa (20-2, 9-1) shot 60 percent, moving past Wichita State (19-3, 9-1) into first place in the conference standings. Wes Washpun came off the bench with 16 points and the Panthers, sixth in the nation in scoring defense, limited the Shockers to 5-of-24 from 3-point range to win their ninth in a row.

The Panthers outscored Wichita State 19-3 during a nine-minute stretch late in the first half. Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half and Ron Baker finished with 12 points for the Shockers who shot a season-worst 35.4 percent as their nine-game winning streak ended.

Wichita State led 5-0 before Tuttle scored seven in a row and the Panthers held the Shockers scoreless for 4 ½ minutes to go ahead 10-5. Darius Carter’s basket put Wichita State ahead 18-16 midway through the half, but the Shockers missed nine of their next 10 shots as Northern Iowa scored 19 of the next 22 points.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Nate Buss and Matt Bohannon early in the spurt pushed the Panthers’ advantage to six, and three-point plays from Washpun and Tuttle finished the run and gave Northern Iowa a 35-21 lead. The Panthers led 37-24 at the break and never were threatened in the second half with Tuttle scoring the Panthers’ first eight points after intermission and Marvin Singleton’s basket six minutes in extending the advantage to 49-30.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Panthers extended their home winning streak to 14 games and ended Wichita State’s conference road winning streak at 13. … Baker and VanVleet, Wichita State’s two leading scorers, combined to shoot 7-of-22 from the field. … Northern Iowa beat the Shockers for just the second time in the past eight meetings; the two teams meet again Feb. 28 at Wichita State.