Preview: Wichita State vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame and Wichita State each won rare matchups with in-state rivals in the round of 32, but the stakes will be higher when they square off Thursday in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional semifinal in Cleveland. The third-seeded Fighting Irish narrowly avoided upsets in their first two games and won’t have much margin for error against the No. 7 seed Shockers. Wichita State already has pulled off one upset, knocking off No. 2 Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years.

The Irish have won seven straight dating to a loss to Syracuse on Feb. 24, but they’ve barely edged Northeastern (69-65) and Butler (67-64 in OT) in their first two games of the tournament. “We made big plays down the stretch,” senior guard Jerian Grant told reporters. “We’ve been doing that all year. We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now. We want to keep it rolling.” The winner will face Kentucky or West Virginia in the regional final Saturday.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (30-4): The Shockers clinched their third straight 30-win season with the victory over the Jayhawks and have a shot at a rematch with Kentucky, which ended their season with a 78-76 defeat in the round of 32 a year ago. The Shockers are best noted for their defensive prowess, but all five starters scored in double figures against Kansas. Wichita State’s guard-heavy lineup led by Ron Baker (14.9 points) and Fred VanVleet (13.2) will present an interesting matchup with Notre Dame’s excellent backcourt, but the Shockers are a bit undersized in the post.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (31-5): The Irish’s five postseason wins — three in the ACC Tournament and two in the NCAA Tournament — have not come easily, as they’ve won by an average of 6.4 points. All five starters have averaged double-digit scoring over that span with Grant (16.6) leading the way. That’s nothing new for Notre Dame, which is one of the most efficient offensive teams in the nation thanks to strong guard play from Grant (16.8 points, 6.6 assists) and Demetrius Jackson (12.4 points) and a solid frontcourt duo in Zach Auguste (12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds) and Pat Connaughton (12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall earned his first NCAA Tournament victory over Notre Dame when he was the head coach at Winthrop in 2007.

2. Notre Dame is 28-0 when it shoots for a higher percentage than its opponent.

3. The Shockers are 49-1 under Marshall when scoring at least 80 points while the Irish are 18-0 this season when topping 80.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 69, Wichita State 67