Preview: Wichita State vs. Oklahoma

Jordan Woodard has started every game in his four-year career with Oklahoma and Saturday can become the school's all-time leading scorer when the Sooners meet Wichita State at the All-College Classic at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Woodard, a 6-foot point guard, needs five points to move past five-time NBA All-Star forward Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Woodard and the Sooners shouldn't be holding anything back as this represents their only game during a 10-day span. Oklahoma bounced back from a 20-point loss to No. 17 Wisconsin on Dec. 3, beat in-state opponent Oral Roberts 92-66 on Wednesday and won't play again following the Wichita State matchup until hosting Memphis on Dec. 17. Wichita State's two losses this season are against No. 13 Louisville and then-No. 20 Michigan State, and its eight wins have all come by 15 points or more against over-matched opponents. The Shockers also lack a go-to scorer, as nobody on the team averages more than 11.1 points, and leading scorer Markis McDuffie shot a combined 5-for-18 from the floor in the last two games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET. ESPN2

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (8-2): Landry Shamet was the top returning scorer for the Shockers this season after averaging 8.7 points as a freshman, but the 6-4 guard hasn't shown much improvement thus far, averaging 8.5 points while his shooting percentage has dipped from 43.8 last season to 39.7. Shamet has shown better accuracy from 3-point distance in recent games, connecting on a combined 6-of-13 in the last three contests, so look for his volume to increase against the Sooners. Rashard Kelly could be in line for increased minutes after the 6-7 junior forward scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench in a 75-45 win Tuesday against visiting Saint Louis.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-2): The Sooners didn't make an in-season lineup change in the previous three seasons, but have juggled the starting five three times in the last four games. Dante Buford, who was suspended the first three games and then played a combined 13 minutes in the next three, made his first start of the season against Oral Roberts and wasn't a factor, going scoreless in 11 minutes with three rebounds. Look for Khadeem Lattin to regain his starting spot at forward, where he started all 37 games last season and led the Big 12 in blocks at 2.1 a game.

TIP-INS

1. The Shockers have won six games by at least 30 points, a program record.

2. Oklahoma has won its last four games at Chesapeake Energy Arena, including its first and second-round games at last season's NCAA Tournament.

3. Woodard has a career free throw percentage of 80.3, putting him on pace to become the first Oklahoma player to shoot better than 80 percent from the line while making at least 400 career free throws.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 79, Wichita State 75