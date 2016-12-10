Freshmen help Oklahoma State defeat Tulsa

Missing its leading scorer and offensive catalyst Saturday, Oklahoma State needed to find firepower elsewhere.

It came from the most unexpected places.

Freshmen scored 17 of the Cowboys' final 21 points and Oklahoma State survived without star guard Jawun Evans to win 71-67 at Tulsa in a nonconference game at Tulsa, Okla.

After trailing most of the game, Tulsa went ahead 60-57 on guard Lawson Korita's 3-pointer at the 4:59 mark, setting off a wild finish. With the game tied 67-67 inside the final minute, Cowboys freshman guard Lindy Waters hit a step-back jumper for a 69-67 lead, and then freshman guard Thomas Dziagwa sealed the win with two free throws with :00.9 showing.

Oklahoma State improved to 7-2, while Tulsa fell to 4-4.

Brandon Averette, another freshman and Evans' backup at the point, led all scorers with 17 points. Guard Jeffrey Carroll added 13 and Dziagwa 11.

Guard Sterling Taplin led the Golden Hurricane with 16 points, while guard Jaleel Wheeler added 15.

Evans, who ranks among the top six nationally in scoring (24.7) and steals (3.0), injured his left shoulder in practice Thursday, creating concern as he missed the final 10 games last season to an injury to his right shoulder.

Without Evans, the Cowboys struggled to get into an offensive flow early, before an 11-0 run produced their biggest lead of the first half, 29-16, at the 4:51 mark. Carroll scored eight of his 11 points in the period during the run.

Tulsa answered with a 14-7 spurt that pulled them within six at 36-30, highlighted by forward TK Edogi's breakaway dunk for the Golden Hurricane's final points of the half.

Forward Mitchell Solomon's tip at the buzzer put Oklahoma State ahead 38-30 at the break.