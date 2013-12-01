No. 12 Wichita State 70, Saint Louis 65: Ron Baker’s game-high 22 points led five scorers in double figures for the unbeaten Shockers as they turned back thehost Billikens.

CleanthonyEarly and Chadrack Lufile scored 12 points apiece for Wichita State (8-0),which was 17-of-19 from the foul line with Baker 6-of-7. Fred VanVleet and TekeleCotton had 10 points each with Cotton collecting a team-high 10 rebounds.

Dwayne Evans scored16 of his team-high 18 points in the second half for Saint Louis (6-2), whichshot 39.6 percent from the floor, but allowed Wichita State to shoot 54.1percent in the second half. Jordair Jett and Mike McCall Jr. added 12 points andfour rebounds apiece while Rob Loe had 11 points.

The Shockers, whowent into the game tied for eighth-best in the nation in turnover margin,committed a season-high 18 turnovers but outrebounded the Billikens, 38-27. Withthe game tied at 64, Baker’s layup with one minute left put the Shockersahead for good as Saint Louis could only manage two free throws over the finaltwo minutes.

Saint Louis openedthe game by jumping out to a 14-4 lead, but Wichita State answered with a 20-2run, capped by a Chadrack Lufile layup, to take a 24-16 lead with 4:41 left inthe half. The Billikens chipped away to take a 29-28 lead at the half on Loe‘sbasket right before the buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McCall moved into sixth in careersteals for Saint Louis with Jett moved into seventh. ... The Billikens lost to the Shockers thesecond year in a row after winning five straight in the series. .... SaintLouis lost for only the fourth time in 39 home games over the last fourseasons.