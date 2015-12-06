Wichita State 68, Saint Louis 53

Wichita State snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday night, putting four players in double figures en route to a 68-53 nonconference win over Saint Louis at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

Guard Ron Baker and forward Zach Brown each scored 14 points for the Shockers (3-4), who started the season ranked ninth but fell out of the Top 25 after going 0-3 in a tournament over Thanksgiving weekend in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Forward Shaquille Morris added 12 points, while point guard Fred VanVleet returned from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury and finished with 11 points and seven assists in 18 minutes.

Guard Miles Reynolds paced the Billikens (4-3) with 14 points. Center Austin Gillmann came off the bench to net 12 and forward Milik Yarbrough scored 10 in a reserve role.

Turnovers bothered Saint Louis’ offense all night. It committed 18, leading to 25 Wichita State points, and made 16 of just 36 field goal attempts. By contrast, the Shockers converted 26 of 54 field goals and drew 19 assists against just nine turnovers.

Wichita State led 32-25 at halftime and gradually pulled away in the second half, establishing a 22-point advantage with 3:10 remaining on Brown’s 3-pointer.