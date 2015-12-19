Preview: Wichita State at Seton Hall

Seton Hall looks to add another high-profile victory to its early-season resume when it hosts improving Wichita State on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates have already knocked off Georgia and Ole Miss from the SEC and Rutgers from the Big Ten while Wichita State has won three straight since the return of All-American guard Fred VanVleet.

Balanced offense and strong defense have been the keys for Seton Hall, which allowed an average of only 56.7 points during its current three-game winning streak. The Pirates’ backcourt of Isaiah Whitehead and Khadeen Carrington is averaging 30 points combined and will get their toughest challenge yet against VanVleet, who has been a part of 99 wins in his career, and 3-point ace Ron Baker. The Shockers were 1-3 while VanVleet was out with a hamstring injury and he averaged 12.7 points in victories over Saint Louis, UNLV and Utah before finals break. Whitehead scored 23 points, but VanVleet and Baker combined for 40 as the Shockers beat Seton Hall 77-68 last December in Wichita.

TV: Noon ET, FOX

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (5-4): Conner Frankamp, a highly-regarded transfer guard from Kansas, got off to a slow start while totaling seven points on 2-of-11 shooting in his first two games with the Shockers. His production will be needed with forward Anton Grady (spinal cord concussion) and Landry Shamet (foot) out and only two active players scoring at least eight points per game. Baker averages 15.8 points and VanVleet 9.8, to go along with 4.2 assists, with New Jersey native Markis McDuffie scoring 7.9 per game in his freshman campaign.

ABOUT SETON HALL (8-2): The Pirates routed Saint Peter’s 72-46 on Dec. 13 and have won at least eight of the first 10 games in four of the last five seasons. Whitehead leads the way in scoring (15.5), but is shooting just 34.9 percent from the field with a team-high 29 turnovers, while Carrington (14.5) has been more efficient with one fewer field goal and 35 fewer shots. Desi Rodriguez (12.3 points) makes 53.6 percent from the field and fellow big man Angel Delgado (8.5 points, team-best 9.9 rebounds, 56.3 percent shooting) has three straight double-doubles.

TIP-INS

1. The Pirates are off to a strong start despite shooting 63.3 percent from the free-throw line, ranking in the bottom 50 of 351 Division I schools.

2. Baker needs two 3-pointers to become the third player to reach 200 in a career at Wichita State and three to move into second on the all-time list.

3. The Shockers are allowing 63 points per game and Seton Hall 63.2.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 72, Seton Hall 70