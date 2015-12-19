Seton Hall 80, Wichita State 76 (OT)

The Seton Hall Pirates picked up their ninth win of the season in an 80-76 overtime victory over the Wichita State Shockers on Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The game served as the second to last tune-up game for Seton Hall before beginning Big East play.

Seton Hall (9-2) was paced by their quartet of sophomores. Forward Angel Delgado picked up a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and guard Isaiah Whitehead scored 17 points.

The other two sophomores, forward Desi Rodriguez and guard Khadeen Carrington, scored 18 and 11 points respectively.

The Shockers (5-5) were led by their steady senior guards, Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker. VanVleet led all scorers with 19 points while Baker added 16 points. Sophomore transfer Conner Frankcamp had 13 points.

Seton will host South Florida on Tuesday. Wichita State will host Nevada on Tuesday.