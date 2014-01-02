Preview: Wichita State at Southern Illinois

Seventh-ranked Wichita State has doneeverything right this season thus far, compiling a perfect recordheading into Missouri Valley Conference play. The Shockers aregetting a lot of national attention, especially after last year’s runto the Final Four. But coach Gregg Marshall shouldn’t have to worryabout getting his team fired up for its league opener Thursday,considering the last time Wichita State traveled to Carbondale, itwas on the wrong side of the score against Southern Illinois.The Salukis have struggled formuch of this season, but Southern Illinois has won two of its lastthree, with the only loss being a two-point setback at Miami (Ohio)on Sunday. It might not be a coincidence that the better play hasoccurred since coach Barry Hinson ripped his team in a postgame pressconference Dec. 17. Hinson will be back coaching the Salukis for thisgame after he missed the Miami (Ohio) game following the death of hisson-in-law.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (13-0): It‘sbeen a long time since Wichita State was ranked as high as it is inthe latest national rankings. The Shockers certainly deserve theranking, considering their unbeaten start heading into MVC play, butthey also know that the ranking is only going to bring more hype —and more determination from their upcoming opponents. “We don‘treally talk about it much,” guard Ron Baker told the Wichita Eagle.“After the new year, we’ve got some big games coming up and we knowteams are going to be coming at us.”

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (4-9): Aneasy way to tell what the Salukis’ chances are in a game? Check theproduction of guard Jalen Pendleton. The 6-2 sophomore is averaging19.3 points in SIU’s four wins this year, compared to 9.2 in its ninelosses, and despite his size, he gives the Salukis a lot of physicalplay on the interior. “It’s just my will to win,” Pendleton toldthe Southern Illinoisan. “I’ll do anything this team wants me to doin order for us to be successful.”

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State F CleanthonyEarly had his career high of 39 points in a home win over SouthernIllinois last season but had only seven points in the Shockers’ lossin Carbondale.

2. Southern Illinois has won 12of its last 14 home conference openers, though one of those losseswas last year to Bradley.

3. The Salukis lead the all-timeseries between these long-time conference rivals, 48-38.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 82,Southern Illinois 71