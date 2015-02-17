Preview: Wichita State at Southern Illinois

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:“Calibri”,“sans-serif”; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}Wichita State bounced Southern Illinois from the Missouri Valley Conference record books in their last meeting. When the teams reconvene Tuesday, the 13th-ranked Shockers hit the road eyeing their fourth regular-season sweep of the Salukis in six years. Wichita State recorded its 23rd straight league victory against Southern Illinois on Jan. 14 – breaking the Salukis’ modern mark for consecutive MVC victories set from 2002-04 – and went on to win 27 in a row before a Jan. 31 loss at Northern Iowa.

The Shockers, whose run of MVC domination fell short of win streaks posted by Nebraska (29; 1912-15) and Kansas (34; 1922-24), have won all four of their games in February and are coming off a 68-62 victory at Illinois State on Saturday. The last-place Salukis won back-to-back contests after their last encounter with Wichita State, but have dropped six of seven since – all by single digits. Southern Illinois, which is 0-7 in games decided by five points or fewer, fell 72-64 at home to Evansville on Saturday to guarantee itself its fifth 11-loss season in MVC play in six years.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (23-3, 13-1 MVC): Fred VanVleet, who ranks second on the team in scoring (12) and rebounding (4.3) as well as first in assists (5.4) and steals (1.8), needs eight assists to match Toure’ Murry’s school-record career mark (430) and two more steals to tie Jamar Howard (153) for third place in Shocker history. He is expected to play his regular allotment of minutes Tuesday despite rolling his right ankle Saturday. The 6-7, 245-pound Darius Carter (11.7 points, team-high 5.4 rebounds) pounded the Salukis’ undersized front line in the first meeting, erupting for a career-high 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field.

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (10-17, 3-11): Anthony Beane ranks third in the MVC in scoring (16.1) and is averaging 21.1 points over his last 12 games in February despite finishing with 11 versus Evansville. Part of the Salukis’ recent improved play can be traced to the development of freshmen Deion Lavender (5.9 points) and Jordan Caroline (9.7 points, 6.8 rebounds). Lavender has scored double figures in four straight games and made 11 of his 23 3-point attempts in February while Caroline is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and has totaled 27 points and 26 rebounds in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State is a Division I-best 46-10 on the road since 2010-11.

2. Caroline’s nine offensive rebounds against Evansville were the most by a Saluki since 2000.

3. After facing Southern Illinois, the Shockers will close their regular season with fourth-place Evansville and third-place Indiana State before hosting MVC co-leader Northern Iowa.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 67, Southern Illinois 59