Wichita State 82, Southern Illinois 67

(Updated: CORRECTS VanVleet assists in graph 2 CORRECTS Southern Illinois 3-point FG attempts in graph 3)

No. 7 Wichita State 82, SouthernIllinois 67: Cleanthony Early scored 23 points to lead the Shockersto a road victory over the Salukis in their Missouri Valley opener.

Fred VanVleet scored 17 pointsand dished out seven assists for Wichita State (14-0, 1-0 MVC), whichshot 60 percent from the field. Nick Wiggins added 13 points off thebench for the Shockers.

Desmar Jackson and Sean O‘Brieneach scored 19 points for Southern Illinois (4-10, 0-1), which shot54.1 percent from the field, including 7-of-13 from 3-point range.Jalen Pendleton added 16 points off the bench, as two Saluki startersfailed to score.

The game was close early on, butthe Shockers used a 12-0 run to take a 13-point advantage midwaythrough the first half. The lead reached as much as 20 beforeSouthern Illinois rallied to cut it to 17 by halftime.

Wichita State scored the firstsix points of the second half to up its lead to 23, and the Salukisnever seriously threatened after that. Southern Illinois scored sixstraight points in the closing minutes to make it a 12-point game,but a Tekele Cotton 3-pointer with 1:02 to play ended any doubt.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wichita Statetied its best start to a season ever with its 14th straight win, matching the 1953-54 squad. … The Shockers won therebound battle 23-20 with Early and Darius Carter leading the waywith five boards apiece. … Wichita State connecting on 13-of-16from the free-throw line, compared to 20-of-28 for Southern Illinois.