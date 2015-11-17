Preview: Wichita State at Tulsa

No. 11 Wichita State will get an early test Tuesday when it faces an experienced Tulsa team on the road. The Golden Hurricane, who return all five starters, got 45 points from senior leaders James Woodard and Shaquille Harrison in Saturday’s win.

“(Tulsa is) a very athletically gifted team,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall told the media Monday. “They have (nine) seniors and I don’t think they’ve been to the NCAA Tournament, so they’ve got a great group of core guys to make a run at it.” Preseason All-American Ron Baker, who is averaging 16 points in three games against Tulsa, leads a deep Wichita State roster. The Shockers were without senior guard Fred VanVleet for most of the season opener but Marshall is optimistic he’ll play Tuesday. Marshall (399-159 in 18 seasons) is in search of his 400th career win.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (1-0): VanVleet, who is averaging 17 points in three games against Tulsa, missed the Shockers’ exhibition game with a hamstring injury and left with an ankle injury three minutes into Friday’s opener. Baker had 15 points and ran the point after VanVleet left the game while graduate transfer Anton Grady (Cleveland State) added 12 points in his first start. Wichita State freshmen Landry Shamet (13 points), Eric Hamilton (13 points, seven rebounds) and Ty Taylor II (10 points) scored in double figures in their debuts.

ABOUT TULSA (1-0): The Golden Hurricane went 10-of-21 from the 3-point line, including a 5-of-7 performance from Woodard on the way to 23 points and American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors. Transfer Pat Birt had 13 points off the bench, but went 4-of-12 from the field to continue his shooting woes from the team’s exhibition games. Tulsa scored 54 points in the paint but was outrebounded 32-30 in its 98-81 win against Central Arkansas.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has won seven straight against Tulsa, winning the past three by an average of 23 points.

2. The Shockers are 53-17 on the road during the past six seasons, the best winning percentage (75.7) in the nation.

3. Tulsa scored 28 points off 18 turnovers in the opener.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 72, Tulsa 66