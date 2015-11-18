EditorsNote: changes team nickname in slug

Tulsa 77, No. 9 Wichita State 67

In a battle of special senior point guards and veteran teams, Tulsa’s Shaquille Harrison delivered 20 points to pace the Golden Hurricane to a 77-67 victory over No. 9 Wichita State on Tuesday night at the Reynolds Center.

Tulsa (2-0) received vital contributions off the bench from senior guard Marquel Curtis (16 points) and junior guard Pat Birt (14 points) as the Golden Hurricane snapped a seven-game losing streak against their former Missouri Valley Conference rival. Senior guard James Woodard added 13 points.

Wichita State senior point guard Fred VanVleet, who missed most of the Shockers’ opener last week due to a mild ankle sprain, went scoreless in the second half and finished with 11 points on 3 of 10 shooting in 30 minutes.

Backcourt mate Ron Baker produced 23 points and four steals to pace the Shockers (1-1), who missed a chance to give head coach Gregg Marshall his 400th career win. Senior forward Anton Grady contributed 18 points and nine rebounds.

Wichita State led for most of the first half, but Tulsa built a 30-22 lead with 2:31 to play. That’s when VanVleet asserted himself for the only time in the game. The senior All-American guard drilled back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 1:17 to put the Shockers up 31-30 at the break.

Grady scored the first four points of the second half to boost Wichita State’s lead to five, but Tulsa rallied quickly and the teams stayed close until the Golden Hurricane’s Marquel Curtis and Woodard stepped forward.

Woodard hit four free throws while Curtis converted a layup and two free throws to help Tulsa build a 69-57 lead with 4:02 to play.