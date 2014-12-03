Preview: Wichita State at Utah

Tenth-ranked Wichita State attempts to win its 36th consecutive regular-season game when it visits a strong Utah squad on Wednesday. The Shockers are playing their first true road game after winning their first four contests by an average of 25 points. The Utes have won four straight games and their lone loss was against powerful San Diego State in their only road outing thus far this season.

Wichita State routed Tulsa 75-55 on Saturday as point guard Fred VanVleet had 21 points and nine assists and shooting guard Ron Baker made a career-high six 3-pointers while scoring 19 points. The Shockers’ closest margin of victory was a 15-point win over Memphis on Nov. 18. Utes point guard Delon Wright had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday’s 93-62 win over Alabama State.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (4-0): Baker is averaging a team-high 18.5 points, and he’s 12-of-26 from behind the arc. He stands 17th in school history with 110 3-pointers and is 20 away from breaking into the school’s Top 10. VanVleet is contributing 13.5 points, five assists and 3.3 steals per game, while forward Darius Carter averages 12.5 points and guard Tekele Cotton chips in 11 points and 5.3 rebounds.

ABOUT UTAH (5-1): Guard Kenneth Ogbe has improved as a sophomore and scored a career-best 19 points in the victory over Alabama State. “I was just trying to be aggressive,” Ogbe told reporters. “It started last year when everyone started telling me I needed to be more aggressive and shoot the ball.” Ogbe is averaging eight points while four players are averaging in double digits – Wright (15.3 points, 4.8 assists), forward Jakob Poeltl (12 points, 9.3 rebounds), forward Jordan Loveridge (11.5) and guard Brandon Taylor (10.3).

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won six of the previous seven meetings.

2. Wichita State outrebounds opponents by 12.3 per game; the Utes outrebound their opponents by 11.5 per game.

3. Loveridge (hamstring) is questionable and could miss his third straight game.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 71, Utah 62