Utah 69, Wichita State 68 (OT)
December 4, 2014

Utah 69, Wichita State 68 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Utah 69, No. 10 Wichita State 68 (OT): Delon Wright sank the go-ahead basket with 13.4 seconds left and Brandon Taylor scored 17 points as the host Utes snapped the Shockers’ 35-game regular-season winning streak.

Wright and Dakarai Tucker scored 13 points apiece for Utah (6-1), which won its fifth straight game. Jakob Poeltl contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Utes, who blew an 11-point lead in the second half before recovering to play strong in overtime.

Ron Baker scored 15 points and Tekele Cotton added 14 for Wichita State (4-1), which lost its first regular-season game since it fell to Creighton on March 2, 2013. Fred VanVleet scored 13 points but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 7.5 seconds left and the Shockers trailing by one.

Utah led by four in the overtime before Evan Wessel scored five straight on a 3-pointer and two free throws to give the Shockers a 66-65 lead with 1:08 to play. Taylor put the Utes ahead with 54.7 seconds remaining before Baker answered with a driving layup with 30.7 seconds left prior to Wright scoring the decisive basket.

Wichita State scored the first 10 points and took a 33-29 lead into the break and Utah took its first lead at 39-36 on Brekkott Chapman’s 3-pointer with 13:52 to play. Tucker and Taylor hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 57-46 with 5:17 to go before the Shockers soon answered with an 11-0 run and took a 60-58 lead on VanVleet’s 3-pointer with 34.2 seconds left in regulation before Tucker hit two tying free throws with 18.5 seconds left to force overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wright also had seven assists and six rebounds. … VanVleet was 5-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-10 from 3-point range. … Utah F Jordan Loveridge (hamstring) missed his third straight game.

