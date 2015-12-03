Boise State 100, Willamette 36

Boise State toyed with Division III Willamette on Wednesday, dominating throughout in a 100-36 win that snapped a two-game losing streak.

After dropping games to No. 3 Michigan State and No. 19 Arizona on Friday and Sunday, respectively, at the Wooden Legacy in California, the Broncos (4-4) got a chance to empty the bench against the Bearcats (1-5). Boise State got 56 bench points as it posted its second-largest margin of victory in school history.

Senior guard Lonnie Jackson led Boise State with 19 points off the bench. Sophomore guard Chandler Hutchison added 17, and freshman guard Paris Austin had 16.

The Bearcats shot 3-for-29 in a 17-minute stretch from late in the first half to late in the second half. Boise State nearly outscored Willamette simply on points off turnovers, scoring 32 points as a result of 21 Willamette giveaways.

Junior forward James Webb III had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Boise State, which finished with a 49-26 rebounding edge and held Willamette to 15 second-half points.

Guard Nico Troplent had 14 points to lead Willamette.