Preview: Winthrop at Alabama

Coming off impressive back-to-back road victories, Alabama returns to Tuscaloosa to take on non-conference foe Winthrop on Wednesday. Coach Avery Johnson’s squad eked out a one-point win at Clemson in its first game without starting guard Dazon Ingram, improving to 4-1 in five road games on the season.

Senior Retin Obasohan helped make up for Ingram’s absence offensively, scoring a career-high 23 points, including a career-best four 3-pointers. The Crimson Tide has just two double-figure scorers in Obasohan (14.1 ppg) and Shannon Hale (12.9) but the offensive attack is balanced, with seven different players scoring at least four points a contest. The Eagles are coming off a 10-point loss to Georgia in which they shot just 35 percent from the floor, their worst shooting night of the season. Keon Johnson is the player to watch for Winthrop, averaging 22.6 points while shooting 52 percent from the floor - including 54 percent from 3-point range - over the team’s last five games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT WINTHROP (6-2): The Eagles were hoping to make a statement against major-conference Georgia, but they didn’t shoot well and couldn’t stay with the Bulldogs. But coach Pat Kelsey isn’t worried about his team having a carryover of that performance, preferring to credit the opponent. “I‘m not a big fan of when coaches say ‘we just didn’t make shots,'” Kelsey told reporters. “You have to tip your cap to Georgia and the way they defended us. Most of those shots were the type of shots we try to manufacture, but they just weren’t going down.”

ABOUT ALABAMA (6-2): After blowout losses to Dayton and Xavier early in the season, it would have been easy for Alabama to lose its confidence. But after four straight victories, the team believes it can contend in the SEC, though Johnson is trying to make sure his team doesn’t get overconfident. “They are starting to believe in what we work on in practice,” Johnson told reporters. “For us, we just have to have more mental and physical stamina to do it right and get it right for a longer period in the game rather than a shorter period in the game.”

TIP-INS

1. Winthrop G Jimmy Gavin has averaged 18.2 points over the last five games, shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc.

2. The Crimson Tide’s current four-game winning streak on the road is their longest since the 2001-02 season.

3. G Justin Coleman started in Ingram’s place against Clemson, finishing with three points, five assists and a career-high five rebounds.

PREDICTION: Alabama 71, Winthrop 64