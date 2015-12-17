FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alabama 72, Winthrop 60
December 17, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Alabama 72, Winthrop 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sophomore point guard Justin Coleman had 18 points and five assists and Alabama broke the game open in the second half while producing a 72-60 nonconference victory over Winthrop on Wednesday night at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Junior forward Jimmie Taylor contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (7-2), who used a 13-0 burst to open up a 20-point lead with 14 minutes remaining. Senior guard Retin Obasohan tallied 12 points and senior guard Arthur Edwards added 11.

Junior guard Keon Johnson scored 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting for Winthrop (6-3). Sophomore forward Xavier Cooks added 13 points for the Eagles, who shot just 37.5 percent from the field and went 5 of 26 from 3-point range.

Alabama led by five points at halftime and by 38-31 early in the second half before rattling off 13 straight points. Obasohan scored eight points during the surge and Coleman capped it with a 3-pointer to make it 51-31.

Coleman drained another 3-pointer to make it a 23-point margin with 10:01 to play. The Eagles responded with a 12-2 run to pull within 62-49 with 6:59 to play before Coleman scored six points during an 8-1 spurt to push the Crimson Tide advantage back to 20 with 4:05 to play.

Winthrop held a 15-11 lead after Johnson’s basket with 8:33 left in the first half. A 3-pointer by Johnson gave the Eagles a 27-25 lead with 3:03 remaining before Alabama scored the final seven points to take a 32-27 lead into the break.

