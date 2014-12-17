Preview: Winthrop at Auburn

Struggling Auburn begins a five-game homestand when it faces Winthrop on Wednesday. The Tigers have dropped three straight - including a 72-61 setback to Clemson - and hope to avoid their first four-game losing skid in non-conference action since 2012. “It’s important for us in these next five home games to start to come together and play better,” coach Bruce Pearl told reporters. “It’s important to put together some wins and have some confidence heading into conference play.”

Auburn has been held to 61 or fewer points in each of its five losses and aims to avenge a 74-67 defeat to the Eagles in their last meeting two years ago. Winthrop bounced back from defeats to Jacksonville State and No. 18 Maryland with a 96-51 win over Mars Hill and looks to snap a three-game losing streak on the road. The Eagles have knocked down nine or more 3-pointers five times and hope their long-range shooting can propel them to their fourth win in 26 tries against SEC opponents.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT WINTHROP (4-4): Keon Moore leads the Eagles with 17.3 points per game and scored a team-high 17 to go with five rebounds in the win over the Lions. Tevin Prescott - who tops the team in rebounding (6.1) - pulled down 10 boards against Mars Hill and has grabbed 28 in his last three games. Keon Johnson has scored in double figures in four consecutive outings, including 14 points against the Lions before leaving with an ankle injury.

ABOUT AUBURN (3-5): Cinmeon Bowers is fourth nationally in rebounding (11.5) and secured 14 boards while scoring 17 in the loss to Clemson for his fifth double-double this season. Seven-foot-two freshman center Trayvon Reed - who debuted Sunday after being given the green light from the NCAA Clearinghouse - played eight minutes and recorded one blocked shot. KT Harrell tops the Tigers in scoring at 18 points per game and has finished in double figures in 36 of his last 38 outings.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn is averaging 53 points in its last three games and has been held below 45 twice this season.

2. KT Harrell is seven points shy of 1,000 for his career.

3. Winthrop is 25-4 when scoring 60 or more points under Pat Kelsey.

PREDICTION: Auburn 72, Winthrop 58