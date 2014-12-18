Auburn 80, Winthrop 62: Cinmeon Bowers collected 19 points and matched his season high with 17 rebounds for his sixth double-double to power the Tigers past the visiting Eagles.

KT Harrell added 14 points and Antoine Mason scored 13 for Auburn (4-5), which overcame a 19-of-34 performance from the free-throw line. Jordon Granger tallied 10 points and Malcolm Canada dished out a team-high five assists for the Tigers, who finished with 16 helpers.

Tevin Prescott scored a career-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds for Winthrop (4-5), which could not survive 4-of-27 shooting from 3-point range. Andre Smith and Keon Moore chipped in with 12 points apiece while Xavier Cooks pulled down nine boards for the Eagles, who shot 34.3 percent from the field.

Bowers converted a three-point play and Harrell connected from beyond the arc as part of a 10-0 run to put Auburn in front 23-9. Winthrop cut the deficit to one before Granger’s 3-pointer capped off a 9-2 spurt to end the first half with the Tigers on top 40-32.

Prescott scored five points during an 8-0 burst to pull the Eagles within two early in the second stanza before Harrell’s triple gave Auburn some breathing room at 56-44. Bowers’ dunk put the Tigers ahead by 16 with just over eight minutes remaining as they went on to halt a three-game losing skid.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn F Alex Thompson scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in his season debut after returning to the team from a leave of absence. … Harrell surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. … Winthrop G Keon Johnson missed the game due to a violation of academic policy.