Preview: Winthrop vs. Butler

Butler, which earned its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 years Sunday, became the gold standard for mid-majors under Brad Stevens and now Big East Coach of the Year Chris Holtmann. However, the Bulldogs look to snap a modest two-game losing streak and make amends from a quick exit in the Big East Tournament when the fourth seed in the South Region opens NCAA Tournament play Thursday in Milwaukee against 13th-seeded Winthrop in the first round.

With a second-place finish in the talented Big East and a season sweep of overall No. 1 Villanova, Butler is certainly capable of making a long run in this year’s tournament. However, after bouncing back from losing three of four to win four straight down the stretch, the Bulldogs dropped the regular-season finale at home 70-64 to Seton Hall before scoring a season-low 57 points in a five-point loss to Xavier on Thursday in the first round of the conference tournament. In a tournament where the No. 4 pick is always in danger of getting upset in the first round, the Bulldogs will take Winthrop and 5-7 senior star Keon Johnson very serious. After winning the Big South regular-season championship, the Golden Eagles claimed their 11th Big South title with their eighth straight victory, 76-59 victory over Campbell on March 4 behind 26 points from Johnson and 17 points and 14 rebounds from 6-8 Xavier Cooks to earn their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT BUTLER (23-8): Despite a midseason slump, 6-7 junior Kelan Martin led the team in scoring at 16.1 points, shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from the arc. Senior forward Andrew Chrabascz is the leader of the team on the floor and averages 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Freshman guard Kamar Baldwin (10 points per game, team high 55 steals) is a budding star and gets help in a deep backcourt from senior transfers Avery Woodson (8.6 points, team-high 65 3-pointers), Kethan Savage (8.1 points) and Tyler Lewis (6.4 points, 3.9 assists).

ABOUT WINTHROP (26-6): The Eagles, who went 15-3 in the Big South, are led by Johnson, the Big South Conference Tournament MVP who leads the team in scoring at 22.5 points, while draining 99 3-pointers at 40.4 percent and making 171 free throws at 86.8 percent from the line. Cooks, a junior forward who had a double-double in all three tournament games (19.7 points, 13 rebounds per contest), adds 16.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1. 8 blocks. Junior guard Anders Broman (8.3 points) and senior forward Roderick Perkins (7.5 points) complement Johnson from the arc, combining for 112 made 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. The winner faces fifth-seeded Minnesota or No. 12 Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

2. Johnson is the first player to win Big South Player of the Year and the Big South Conference MVP in the same season since Radford's Art Parakhouski in 2009.

3. Martin averaged 19 points in his last six games on 51.3 percent shooting after tallying no more than 13 points in nine of his previous 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Butler 75, Winthrop 69