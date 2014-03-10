(Updated: CORRECTS time of Moore fouling out in 1st sentence of 3rd graph.)

Coastal Carolina 76, Winthrop 61: Warren Gillis scored 22 points and tied a career high with seven assists to help the Chanticleers take the Big South tournament title and earn their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1993.

Josh Cameron collected 19 points and Badou Diagne added 17 for Coastal Carolina (21-12), which shot 58.3 percent from the floor. Elijah Wilson had 12 points and El Hadji Ndieguene grabbed 10 boards as the Chanticleers won their fifth straight overall and avenged two losses earlier in the season to their in-state rival.

Keon Moore led the Eagles (20-13) with 19 points but fouled out with 4:31 left, which stifled a Winthrop comeback attempt. Joab Jerome scored 13 points and Keon Johnson had nine in the loss.

The Chanticleers began a 12-0 run midway through the first half to seize control and scored the final six points of the stanza to take a 34-24 lead into the the break. Wilson had a put back and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions early in the second half and Cameron’s steal and score moments later made it a 42-27 margin with 17 minutes left.

Cameron had another layup to put Coastal Carolina up 61-44 with six minutes left before the Eagles made a charge, getting back-to-back treys from Moore and Andre Smith in an 8-0 spurt to pull within nine approaching the four-minute mark. Moore fouled out moments later and the Chanticleers took over, getting thunderous dunks from Gillis and Diagne in a dominant stretch run on their home court.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Winthrop had upset top seed High Point with a buzzer-beater before knocking off UNC-Asheville by a point in the semifinals. ... The Eagles shot 32.2 percent and were outrebounded 36-31. ... Chanticleers head coach Cliff Ellis is the 10th coach all-time to lead four different programs to the NCAA Tournament, doing so previously with South Alabama, Clemson and Auburn.