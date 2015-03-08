(Updated: ADDS “Big South tournament MVP” and CHANGES wording at end of first sentence in graph 2 CORRECTS spelling of Curtis’ first name and ADDS “career-high” to his rebound total in second sentence of graph 2 ADDS “Freshman” in front of Cooks and “season-high” in front of his rebound total in graph 3)

Coastal Carolina 81, Winthrop 70: Warren Gillis recorded 22 points and six assists as the host Chanticleers pulled away from the Eagles in the second half to win their second straight Big South championship game.

Big South tournament MVP Elijah Wilson poured in 19 points off the bench for third-seeded Coastal Carolina (24-9), which clinched its fourth NCAA Tournament berth and will participate in the Big Dance in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. Josh Cameron finished with 13 points, Badou Diagne added 11 and Tristian Curtis grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

Keon Johnson led the way with 18 points and Keon Moore chipped in with 16 for fifth-seeded Winthrop (19-13), which also lost to Coastal Carolina in the final last year. Freshman Xavier Cooks had 14 points and a season-high 12 rebounds while Andre Smith also scored 14 for the Eagles, who shot 37.9 percent from the field.

Gillis had 14 points as Coastal Carolina led by as many as nine, but Johnson and Cooks led the way as Winthrop scored 17 of the final 25 of the first half to draw even at 38-38. Gillis and Cameron made baskets, followed by a 3-pointer from Daigne, as the Chanticleers quickly opened up a 45-38 lead in the second half.

Coastal Carolina continued to add to its advantage and, when Wilson converted a basket and Gillis drained two free throws, the lead grew to 62-49 with 9:45 to go. Wilson nailed a 3-pointer and followed with a three-point play for a 70-54 bulge with 4:59 left and the Eagles never got closer than nine the rest of the way.