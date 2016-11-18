Preview: Winthrop at Florida State

Florida State's athleticism, length and depth were too much for Iona on Tuesday night, but now Big South Conference preseason favorite Winthrop gets to test itself against the high-scoring Seminoles in an NIT Preseason Tip-off road game on Friday. The Seminoles rolled up 99 points in their 21-point victory, comfortably playing at the Gaels' preferred up-tempo pace.

"The quality of our depth allowed us to sustain our effort," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters after the win. "We were able to keep people fresh and we were able to make adjustments that were necessary to play against their style." The Seminoles placed six players, including three non-starters, in double figures against the Gaels and through two games are averaging 93.5 points while shooting 53.2 percent from the field. Top recruit Jonathan Isaac, who had a relatively quiet 10-point game in Florida State's opening win over Charleston Southern, showed why the Seminoles are so high on him by scoring 20 points in 23 minutes against Iona. The Eagles, coming off a 23-9 season, rolled up 94 points in a road win at Manhattan in their last game and are an experienced team that includes 11 juniors and seniors.

ABOUT WINTHROP (2-0): Despite standing only 5-foot-7, junior guard Keon Johnson averaged 18.7 points and finished second in Big South player of the year voting last season with a combination of long-range shooting ability (10 3-pointers vs. Charleston Southern) and a knack for getting to the foul line (165 made free throws last year). His ability to draw fouls was on display against Manhattan as Johnson (11-of-12) and senior reserve forward Joshua Davenport (16-of-18) combined for 30 attempts. Junior 6-8 forward Xavier Cooks, who averaged 14.7 points last season and scored 21 in Winthrop's opening win against Ferrum, is the Eagles' second-highest returning scorer while 6-8 junior center Doby Okeke, who had 75 blocks last season and five against Manhattan, is the team's top defensive presence.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2-0): The 6-10 Isaac is 10-for-16 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range thus far, cementing the belief that he will join sophomore 6-7 guard Dwayne Bacon, who is averaging 16.5 points thorough two games, as the Seminoles' most dependable scoring options. Point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (10.5 ppg, 4.5 assists) runs the show and he has plenty of passing options other than the top pair with 6-6 sophomore guard Terance Mann (10.0 ppg, 9-of-12 shooting) showing improvement from last season and reserve forwards Trent Forest, Phil Cofer and Jarquez Smith shooting a combined 20-of-31 from the field. The Seminoles' tall centers - 7-1 Michael Ojo and 7-4 Christ Koumadje - aren't big scoring options, but they do offer a strong defensive deterrent at the rim.

TIP-INS

1. Despite their high overall shooting percentage, the Seminoles have struggled from 3-point distance (11-of-38, 28.9 percent) through two games.

2. The Eagles' 36 made foul shots against Manhattan - they had 42 attempts - were three shy of the school record for attempts in a game.

3. With a starting lineup that ranges in height from 6-4 to 7-1, and seven rotation players standing 6-6 or taller, the Seminoles will have a huge size advantage over the Eagles, whose two tallest players are 6-8.

PREDICTION: Florida State 90, Winthrop 74