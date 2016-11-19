Unbeaten FSU too much for Winthrop

Winthrop provided Florida State's stiffest challenge yet early in the season, but the unbeaten Seminoles remained that way Friday night with a 100-86 victory in the opening game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Florida State moved to 3-0 -- all three wins coming at home, and with the first two by an average of 21 points -- while Winthrop fell to 2-1.

Guard Dwayne Bacon led the Seminoles in scoring for the second time in three games, notching 15 points on Friday.

Related Coverage Preview: Winthrop at Florida State

But the real story for Florida State was the play of graduate senior Michael Ojo -- a 7-foot-1, 304-pound center from Nigeria who sat out last year injured. Ojo provided an unexpected spark for the Seminoles with a career-high 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Friday was also Ojo's 99th career game for the Seminoles, and the performance marked his first double-double.

Winthrop hung with the Seminoles for much of the game, even pulling to within seven points at halftime, 53-46, after trailing by as many as 16 points early on. The Eagles got solid games from a trio of scorers, led by guard Xavier Cooks with 23 points and five rebounds. Fellow guard Bjorn Broman added 16 points and forward Roderick Perkins contributed 11 points in the loss.

Eagles guard Anders Broman, brother of Bjorn Broman, just missed a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.

Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac had his second straight double-figure game with 14 points and five boards, while center Christ Koumadje also added 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting from the floor.

Guard Braian Angola-Rodas rounded out Florida State's double-digit scorers as he had 11, and Seminoles starting point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes chipped in a team-high nine assists.

Florida State finishes out its four-game homestand to begin the season Sunday against Detroit. Winthrop will try to bounce back its next time out Monday at Illinois.

Friday's game marked the first time the two programs had ever met.