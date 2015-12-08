Preview: Winthrop at Georgia

Georgia plays its last game before an 11-day break when it hosts Winthrop on Tuesday, and the Bulldogs will seek the consistency that has been missing through a 3-3 start. Friday’s 68-66 home loss to Kansas State showed just how good the Bulldogs can be, with Georgia shooting 50 percent from the field in the first half before being outscored 40-29 after halftime.

“There are no easy games,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters after the game. “That’s a tough lesson to learn.” The Bulldogs have learned plenty in playing four games decided by four points or fewer,, but one big positive is the play of sophomore forward Yante Maten, who posted his fourth double-figure scoring output Friday with 20 points. Maten is averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks in his past three games. The Eagles are off to their best start since 1989-90, winning for the sixth time in seven games and improving to 2-0 in Big South Conference play with Saturday’s 74-70 victory over Presbyterian.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT WINTHROP (6-1): Guards Keon Johnson (18.6 points per game) and Jimmy Gavin (18.4) are a combined 37-of-85 from 3-point range for the Eagles, whose only loss was an eight-point defeat Nov. 27 at North Carolina State. The Eagles shot a season-worst 4-of-17 from 3-point range Saturday, getting 18 points and two free throws from Johnson with eight seconds left to seal back-to-back victories. Sophomore center Duby Okeke averages 3.6 blocks per game and has recorded 17 in his past four contests.

ABOUT GEORGIA (3-3): Maten’s emergence – he is shooting 52.7 percent from the field after averaging five points on 41.6 percent shooting as a freshman – has offset poor shooting from Bulldogs’ guards J.J. Frazier (33.8 percent) and Charles Mann (31.7 percent). Senior guard Kenny Gaines leads Georgia in scoring at 16.7 points per game, hitting 20-of-42 3-point attempts. Georgia has allowed its past two opponents – Oakland (Mich.) and Kansas State – to hit 37.8 percent of their 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Frazier is 9-of-34 from 3-point range, after shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc last season.

2. Georgia freshman F Derek Ogbeide made his college debut Friday after missing the first five games with a shoulder injury, going scoreless in two minutes.

3. Five of Winthrop’s seven games have been decided by eight points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Georgia 75, Winthrop 70