Georgia 74, Winthrop 64

Sophomore forward Yante Maten scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Georgia held off pesky Winthrop 74-64 on Tuesday in Athens, Ga.

The Eagles (6-2) used a 13-2 run to come within 53-48 with 10:15 remaining before the Bulldogs (4-3) used late free-throws to ice the game.

Maten was not alone in producing for Georgia as junior guard J.J. Frazier recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds while senior guard Charles Mann scored 14 points.

The Bulldogs ran past Winthrop from the start as Maten scored 10 early points to help Georgia to a 21-9 lead midway through the first half. The Eagles cut the deficit to single-digits as the Bulldogs led 33-25 at halftime.

While both teams were in a back-and-forth battle for the majority of the contest, Georgia was able to create separation at the free-throw line. The Bulldogs converted on 29 of 36 free throws to put away Winthrop.