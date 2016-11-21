Preview: Winthrop at Illinois

A veteran-laden Illinois team has breezed through its early-season, non-conference slate as it readies for a trip to Barclays Center in Brooklyn later this week to play West Virginia and North Carolina State as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off. However, before it can focus fully on those two teams, the Fighting Illini will host a talented Winthrop squad Monday in the conclusion of the on-campus part of the preseason tournament.

Illinois has dispatched its first four opponents by an average of 25 points, including an 89-69 victory over Detroit Mercy on Friday. Malcolm Hill tallied 25 points and fellow senior guard Jaylon Tate scored a career-high 12 and led the team with six assists. With six of their top seven scorers back from last season, the Illini are averaging 90 points per game, shooting 52 percent from the floor and draining 10.5 shots from the arc. The Eagles, who have won at least 19 games in each of the last three seasons, are coming off a 100-86 loss at Florida State on Friday and could be without the services of the Big South preseason Player of the Year Keon Johnson.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WINTHROP (2-1): Junior Xavier Cooks scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting against the Seminoles and 6-2 junior Bjorn Broman chipped in 16 points, a career-high nine rebounds and five assists. The 6-8 Cooks is leading the team at 16.7 points per game on 59 percent shooting and chips in 5.3 rebounds, while 6-5 junior Josh Davenport is averaging 12.3 points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists. Johnson, a 5-7 senior, averaged 18.7 points, 2.4 3-pointers, and 4.2 rebounds last season and tallied 27 points and four 3-pointers in his first two contests this season before suffering an injury in practice on Thursday.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (4-0): The 6-6 Hill, a preseason Naismith player of the year candidate who was the only Big Ten player to lead his team in scoring (18.1 points), rebounds (6.6 rebounds) and assists (3.3) last season, is averaging 22.3 points on 50 percent shooting and 7.3 rebounds in 30 minutes per game this season. Senior point guard Tracy Abrams, who has battled injuries his entire career, scored a season-high 15 points and grabbed a season-best four rebounds against Detroit Mercy. Senior center Maverick Morgan (12 points per game), Abrams (11.8 points, three assists) and 6-10 sophomore Michael Finke (11 points, eight rebounds) average double figures in scoring.

TIP-INS

1. The Illini are returning 75.3 percent of their minutes and 77.1 percent of their scoring from last season.

2. Following back-to-back season-ending injuries (torn ACL, torn Achilles) Abrams received a medical hardship waiver for a sixth year of eligibility for 2016-17.

3. The Eagles have hit a three-pointer in 135 straight games.

PREDICTION: Illinois 88, Winthrop 79