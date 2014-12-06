Preview: Winthrop at Maryland

Maryland is ranked for the first time since the 2009-10 season, but its stay in the Top 25 will certainly be a short one if the Terrapins cannot defeat visiting Winthrop on Saturday. Maryland’s No. 22 ranking is somewhat tenuous to begin with as they absorbed a 76-65 defeat at No. 6 Virginia on Wednesday. Freshman Melo Trimble scored 16 points and Jake Layman had 14, but Mark Turgeon’s team was unable to overcome a 40 percent shooting performance in which it managed three offensive rebounds on 24 missed shots.

“We didn’t quit, and we kept trying to respond,” said Turgeon, whose team continues to play without senior leader Dez Wells. “I think we will be a better team after playing Virginia.” Wells was the Terps’ leading scorer at 16.2 points when he broke his wrist last week, but Trimble (16.5) has surpassed him atop the scoring chart and will be seeking his sixth straight game with double-digit points. Winthrop won at Clemson on Nov. 17 but has dropped three of its last four, including a heartbreaking defeat to Jacksonville State on Wednesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WINTHROP (3-3): The Eagles lost their last time out when Jacksonville State’s JaQuail Townser hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, spoiling Winthrop’s 10-point comeback in the final 9:18 of regulation. The Eagles’ starting forwards - Tevin Prescott and Jarad Scott - combined for 31 points on 11-of-13 shooting, while Prescott pulled down 11 rebounds to record his first career double-double. Senior Keon Moore scored 18 points in the upset against Clemson and averaged 21.8 points in his first four games, but has totaled 14 points in the last two contests.

ABOUT MARYLAND (7-1): Trimble is the reigning Co-Big Ten Player of the Week and the league’s Freshman of the Week after leading the Terps to four wins last week, averaging 21.3 points in the process. Layman has scored in double figures in every game this season, although he shot 43.3 percent over the last three games after connecting at 66.7 percent in the first five contests. Without Wells to anchor the offense, the Terps will need to rely even more on a defense that has limited opponents to 37 percent shooting on the season, including 29.4 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Winthrop G Andre Smith entered Friday’s action ranked 26th in the nation with 5.8 assists per contest.

2. Entering Friday’s action, only five players in the country had attempted more foul shots than Trimble (55-of-62).

3. Terps F Evan Smotrycz (ankle), who has been limited to only two games this season, will likely not be available Saturday.

PREDICTION: Maryland 67, Winthrop 50