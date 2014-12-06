No. 22 Maryland 82, Winthrop 62: Jake Layman scored a season-high 21 points and freshmen Melo Trimble contributed 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Terrapins overcame a slow start to post a comfortable home victory.

Richaud Pack notched 16 points and Jared Nickens added 12 off the bench as Maryland (8-1) bounced back from its first loss - a 76-65 defeat at No. 6 Virginia on Wednesday. Damonte Dodd chipped in career highs of nine points and 10 rebounds while adding three blocks for the Terps, who authored a crisp 29-of-35 performance from the foul line, including 11-of-14 by Layman.

Keon Moore scored 20 points and Keon Johnson had 18 for the Eagles (3-4). Tevin Prescott contributed five points and seven rebounds.

The game was tied at 35-35 early in the second half before the Terps scored 10 of the next 12 points, including two baskets by Pack and three points by Layman. The final threat by the Eagles came when they got within 52-46 with just under 11 minutes left, but Maryland went on an 11-2 run with Trimble contributing two foul shots and a pair of assists and Layman going 4-of-4 from the line.

Maryland didn’t score in the game until more than 4 1/2 minutes had elapsed and did not take its first lead until Pack’s 3-pointer with 9:13 left in the first half. The Terps held a 34-29 edge at the half thanks to eight points by Nickens, who had scored a total of eight points in his previous two games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Trimble, who came into the game sixth in the nation in free-throw attempts (55-of-62), continued to get to the foul line and knocked down 7-of-8 attempts. ... Layman’s previous season high came last Sunday against VMI when he scored 19 points. He has scored at least 12 points in all nine games this season. ... Dion Wiley contributed six points, three boards and two blocks off the Terps’ bench.