N.C. State 87, Winthrop 79

Junior guard Anthony Barber scored a career-high 37 points and North Carolina State withstood an offensive explosion from Winthrop guard Jimmy Gavin to win 87-79 on Friday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack (4-2) used a 12-1 run midway through the second half to wipe out a four-point hole and start to take control. A little later, Barber’s three-point play stretched the lead to 70-58.

But Gavin, who finished with 38 points, kept the Eagles (4-1) within range by scoring the next eight points.

Gavin, who battled Crohn’s Disease as a teenager, had 30 points with 15 minutes remaining, with the Eagles leading 55-51.

Barber went 19 of 22 on free throws. Gavin made seven 3-point baskets.

Guard Maverick Rowan scored 17 points for N.C. State.

The backcourt of Barber and Rowan combined for 25 points in the first half, which ended with the Wolfpack leading 40-39.

Winthrop scored the final six points of the first half and five of the first six points of the second half for a 44-41 lead.

Guard Keon Johnson added 15 points for Winthrop (4-1), which played out of the state of South Carolina for the first time this season. The Eagles have never defeated the Wolfpack in nine meetings.