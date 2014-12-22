Preview: Wisconsin at California

California, off to its best start in 55 years, faces its toughest test of the young season Monday when the Golden Bears host No. 6 Wisconsin. Point guard Tyrone Wallace has sparked the Golden Bears’ surprising run by leading the team in scoring (19.5), rebounding (8.9), assists (4.4) and steals (1.3). “Wallace is a pro; he might be the best guard we play all year,” Badgers assistant coach Gary Close told reporters. “He can score every way imaginable but he’s unselfish.”

Wisconsin has had nine days off since recording a 43-point win over Nicholls State, and the Badgers don’t figure to be intimidated by the crowd at Haas Pavilion. Coach Bo Ryan’s squad has won 10 consecutive regular-season, nonconference games away from home, and the Badgers are 21-5 on the road over the last two seasons. Preseason All-American forward Frank Kaminsky has lived up to expectations while averaging a team-high 16 points and 7.6 rebounds.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WISCONSIN (10-1): Forward Sam Dekker was slowed early in the season with a sprained left ankle, but he showed he’s close to full health while averaging 17 points and five rebounds over the last two games. The team’s point guard duo of Traevon Jackson and Bronson Koenig have combined for 59 assists and 24 turnovers, and guard Josh Gasser is shooting 15-of-33 from 3-point range. Forward Nigel Hayes continues to improve with an average of 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds, and 6-10 senior Duje Dukan has provided a spark off the bench in recent weeks.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (10-1): Forward David Kravish figures to be a key player against the Badgers for the Golden Bears, who are holding opponents to 59.4 points per game. The 6-10 senior, averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, will join with improving junior Christian Behrens to try and keep Wisconsin’s stellar frontline in check. Guard Jabari Bird has missed the last five games with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Badgers, but Sam Singer has played well in his absence.

TIP-INS

1. The Badgers have held nine of their first 11 opponents to 60 points or fewer.

2. Cal has won 17 straight nonconference home games dating to last season.

3. Dekker scored 10 points in Wisconsin’s 81-56 win over Cal on Dec. 2, 2012.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 64, California 57