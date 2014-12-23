(Updated: CHANGES rebounding to 39-29 in Para 2 CHANGES Cal’s offensive rebounds to five in Para 3)

No. 6 Wisconsin 68, California 56: Nigel Hayes collected 17 points and matched a career-high with 13 rebounds as the visiting Badgers snapped the Golden Bears’ seven-game winning streak.

Sam Dekker scored 14 points and Frank Kaminsky had 14 points and eight boards for Wisconsin (11-1), which outrebounded Cal 39-29 and cruised to its fourth straight win. Bronson Koenig added seven points off the bench as the Badgers improved to 22-5 away from home over the last two seasons.

Tyrone Wallace led Cal (10-2) with 17 points on 8-of-16 shooting along with seven rebounds. Jordan Mathews added 15 points and David Kravish chipped in eight for the Golden Bears, who were limited to five offensive rebounds.

Wisconsin closed the opening period on a 15-2 run and took a 32-20 lead into the break after holding the Golden Bears to 34.5 percent shooting. Cal fell behind by 17 early in the second half before Mathews ended a 1-of-15 slump from beyond the arc with a 3-pointer that cut the lead to 42-30 with just under 13 minutes left.

Mathews capped an 11-2 run with another 3-pointer to pull Cal within 44-36 with 9:49 left, but Kaminsky answered with a 3-pointer and the Badgers extended their lead to 54-38 on Hayes’ dunk with 6:28 remaining. Josh Gasser, who scored seven points, made a 3-pointer to put Wisconsin ahead by 18 with 4:18 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cal G Jabari Bird missed his sixth straight game with a foot injury and is hoping to return for the start of Pac-12 play on Jan. 2 against Washington. … The Badgers have held 10 of their first 12 opponents to 60 points or fewer. … Wisconsin, which was 17-of-18 from the foul line, has won 11 consecutive regular-season, nonconference games away from home.