Preview: Wisconsin at Creighton

No. 11 Wisconsin looks to pass its first test of the young season when it hits the road to battle 20th-ranked Creighton as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Tuesday. The Badgers cruised to a 79-47 victory over Central Arkansas in their season opener but will likely face a much stiffer challenge in the second annual showcase, which pits teams from the Big Ten against the Big East.

Wisconsin has won 37 of its last 43 regular-season non-conference games and hopes to put the defensive clamps on the high-flying Blue Jays, who scored 90 or more points 10 times in the 2015-16 campaign. Creighton held off UMKC 89-82 to notch its 22nd consecutive home-opening victory. The Bluejays have won 120 straight home games when scoring at least 78 points and they hope to make an early statement by beating Wisconsin for the second time in less than four years following an 84-74 win in the semifinals of the Las Vegas Invitational on Nov. 23, 2012. "These are the types of games players play for," Creighton coach Greg McDermott told reporters. "It's early in the season and you find out a lot about yourself and I know our guys are excited about it."

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT WISCONSIN (1-0): Bronson Koenig, who was named to the preseason All-Big Ten Team, led the way with 16 points in the win against Central Arkansas and needs 47 more to reach 1,000 for his career. Nigel Hayes overcame a slow start to finish with 14 points while D'Mitrik Trice added eight points in his collegiate debut. "I thought he (Trice) did really well and I'm very proud of him," Koenig told reporters. "He's a freshman and there are things he can easily clean up but I thought he did a great job of just being himself and being solid and knocking down open shots."

ABOUT CREIGHTON (1-0): Marcus Foster, who spent two tumultuous seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Creighton in April 2015, led all scorers with 19 points in his Bluejays' debut against UMKC. Maurice Watson Jr. went 3-of-3 from beyond the arc en route to 17 points to go along with nine assists but coughed up the ball seven times after committing over 100 turnovers last season. Ty-Shon Alexander - a 6-foot-4 guard from Oak Hill Academy and the No. 64 player according to ESPN - signed his letter of intent on Sunday, joining top-100 talent Mitch Ballock, who gave his pledge last week.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 6-4 in road games against ranked opponents over the last three seasons.

2. Creighton is 9-2 against Big Ten foes under McDermott.

3. The Badgers have held opponents to 60 or fewer points in 11 of 24 games under Greg Gard.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 71, Creighton 68